Reunited MORDRED Announce Virtual Concert

Reunited late '80s/early '90s San Francisco Bay Area funk-metallers Mordred will play a LIVE virtual concert, "Acting A Fool" on May 24, 6:00 PM PDT at Soundwave Studios in Oakland California, performing songs from their new upcoming EP and LP for the first time anywhere.

A promotional video for the event featuring Chuck Billy of Testament and Steve "Zetro" Souza of Exodus can be seen below.

The show will also include performance by Bunny Pistol, hosted by comedian Brian Crow, and Interview with Ted Aguilar of Death Angel. The event's production is being handled and produced by Grey Haven Media who also produces Zetro’s Toxic Vault.

Head here for more information on the virtual concert.