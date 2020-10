Norway-based hard rockers, Wig Wam, are reunited and back with a brand new single, "Never Say Die". Stream or download the single from your preferred service here, and watch the video below.

What's next for Wig Wam? Stay tuned.

Lineup:

Åge Sten Nilsen - vocals

Trond Holter - guitars

Bernt Jansen - bass

Øystein Andersen - drums