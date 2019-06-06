REV JONES - Former MSG / STEELHEART Bassist Releases "Bakwash" Music Video

Former MSG and Steelheart bassist, Rev Jones, has released a music video for the title track of his Bakwash album. It features Rev Jones on vocals, bass, Jim Dofka (Leather Leone) on guitar, and Jeff Martin (Badlands, MSG, Racer X) on drums.

The video was directed, shot, and edited by Shawn Berman (Bermo Productions), who perfectly captures not only the vibe of the song but also Rev's onstage personality, giving the viewer the full Rev Jones experience.

Rev Jones is known in the rock world for his amazing bass techniques and his crazy energetic stage presence, as seen onstage all over the world with several major acts including Steelheart, Leslie West, Michael Schenker Group (MSG), Mountain, Fuel, George Lynch, Paul Gilbert, Kottak, Black Symphony, Blasted To Static, Gundriver, Texas Hippie Coalition, and Forte.

On this album, Rev Jones not only breaks every rule of thought with his bass performance, but he also takes care of the lead vocals with a very interesting sound and style. Playing drums on the album is "Motor Man" Jeff Martin, most people know him as the singer for Racer X, but he was also the drummer in Badlands, and he is one hell of a drummer. Rounding it off and completing the album trio on guitar is the amazing Jim Dofka.

This album is full of heavy rock songs with catchy riffs, intense vocals, killer drum fills, and lots of Insane over the top bass and guitar soloing. It sets the bar pretty high.

Tracklisting:

"Bakwash"

"Ring Of Pain"

"New Drug"

"Long Legged Lady"

"Candy"

"Bette Blue"

"Mr. Paulie Ester"

"One Track Mind (3 Blind Eyes)"

"Songbird"

"Rev Jones Touching Bass"