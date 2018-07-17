REVEL IN FLESH, WOMBBATH, URSINNE Members Unite In New Death Metal Act HEADS FOR THE DEAD; Video Streaming

Members of Revel In Flesh, Wombbath and Ursinne have come together to create a new masterpiece in the style. In collaboration with Suspiric Noir (Mindkult, Beastmaker), they have created a video that best represents their vision in true old school horror style.

Members of well-known death metal groups such as Ursinne, Wombbath and Revel In Flesh have created the finest kind of death metal that draws heavily from the old school horror movies. Jonny Pettersson (also in Henry Kane, Pale King) has used all his experience to create truly menacing music that is epic in scope and also fairly original. There are few albums that you'll hear such as this one that has perfectly encapsulated various facets of death metal without compromising on the overall sound. Revel In Flesh's Ralf Hauber is terrifying on vocals and brings this whole event to life. Members of Sentient Horror (Matt Moliti) and Wombbath (Håkan Stuvemark) furthermore liven up the proceedings with their guest solos, with the session drummer of Down Among The Dead Men (Erik Bevenrud) pounding away triumphantly. Right from the hair-raising warning that goes off to the fitting finish with a Wolfbrigade cover, the debut album of Heads For The Dead will keep you riveted, thoroughly enthralled, and will invariably have you scrambling to hit the repeat play button of what is arguably this year's most awaited release from Transcending Obscurity Records.

Tracklisting:

“Serpent’s Curse”

“Heads For The Dead”

“Deep Below”

“Post Mortem Suffering”

“The Awakening”

“Deaths Calls”

“Of Wrath And Vengeance”

“Gate Creeper”

“Return To Fathomless Darkness”

“In Darkness I Feel No Regrets” (Wolfbrigade cover)