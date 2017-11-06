REVERENCE - Forthcoming EP A Tribute To Late Guitarist PETE ROSSI; "A Few Tracks Are His Very Last Recordings"

Power metallers Reverence have announced their long-awaited Foreverence EP will be released on December 22 through Razar Ice Records and available at the bands official website, iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and other media outlets. Foreverence is a tribute to their guitarist Pete Rossi, who passed away unexpectedly this past March.

Guitarist Bryan Holland: “This EP is a really special release for us, to pay our respects and honor the memory of Pete Rossi who was not only a tremendously gifted musician and bandmate but also our friend. Although I do have a few other recordings of Pete that may see the light of day down the road, a few tracks on this EP are his very last recordings with Reverence, one of which is a solo spotlight idea that he put together for our live shows where he and I were to trade guitar solos back and forth with a climactic solo harmony ending. Sadly, we were never able to bring it to life on stage but it is presented here exactly the way he gave it to me.”

The EP is the follow-up to 2015’s Gods Of War and will also feature two bonus tracks from their up and coming live CD, due out in early 2018. All Reverence artwork is from Jobert Mello of Sledgehammer graphix.

Tracklisting:

"Foreverence"

"Fire Lord"

"Phoenix Rising"

"New Order"

"Last Flight (RIP PJR)"

"Sleep"

"When Darkness Calls" (live)

"The Price You Pay" (live)

Reverence is a Detroit, Michigan based power metal band featuring Scott Oliva (Wind Wraith, Oceans Of Night, Live After Death), Bryan Holland (Tokyo Blade, Arrest), Steve "Doc Killdrums" Wacholz (founding member of Savatage, Crimson Glory), Pete Rossi (RIP 2017), Paul Kleff (Firewolfe, Metal Church), and Russell Pzutto (Scarecrow).