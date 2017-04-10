REVERENCE Introduce New Guitarist PAUL KLEFF

Detroit's Reverence have named Paul Kleff as their new guitarist. "Paul will be replacing our brother Pete Rossi who unexpectedly passed away earlier this year. Pete will be dearly missed but I know in working with him closely for the better part of a year, he would have loved nothing more than to have his music heard and live on," says singer Scott Oliva.

"After deciding to carry on without Pete, we surprisingly received many applications from guitarists all over the world, however, once I spoke to Paul and heard his playing; plus knowing he also had a friendship with Pete, I knew we had found the right guy,” adds founding guitarist Bryan Holland.

“Paul is a fantastic and experienced guitarist with many of the same qualities and techniques as Pete, which will help maintain the Reverence sound. Paul has performed and recorded with several known acts such as Metal Church, Ronny Munroe (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Metal Church) and Firewolfe with vocalist David Fefolt (Fifth Angel, Masi) and drummer Jay Schellen (Hurricane, Asia. Unruly Child)."

Reverence is on track to release an EP later this year and a full length album early in 2018. They are planning on adding some summer US shows, and a European tour is being booked for this fall by Axel Wiesenauer at Rock N Growl booking.

Bryan states, “I would also like to thank all of our fans for the huge outpouring of support during these difficult times and especially my wife Tracy, my bandmates, booking and management, what a terrific team we have. Its been a tough road but it's much easier when you're not traveling it alone. Thank you my friends!"