REVERENCE Release “New Order” Lyric Video

Power metallers Reverence released their Foreverence EP on December 22nd through Razar Ice Records and is available at the band's official website, iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and other media outlets. Foreverence is a tribute to their guitarist Pete Rossi, who passed away unexpectedly this past March. A lyric video for "New Order" is streaming below.

Guitarist Bryan Holland: “This EP is a really special release for us, to pay our respects and honor the memory of Pete Rossi who was not only a tremendously gifted musician and bandmate but also our friend. Although I do have a few other recordings of Pete that may see the light of day down the road, a few tracks on this EP are his very last recordings with Reverence, one of which is a solo spotlight idea that he put together for our live shows where he and I were to trade guitar solos back and forth with a climactic solo harmony ending. Sadly, we were never able to bring it to life on stage but it is presented here exactly the way he gave it to me.”

All Reverence artwork is from Jobert Mello of Sledgehammer graphix.

"Fire Lord" video:

Reverence is a Detroit, Michigan based power metal band featuring Scott Oliva (Wind Wraith, Oceans Of Night, Live After Death), Bryan Holland (Tokyo Blade, Arrest), Steve "Doc Killdrums" Wacholz (founding member of Savatage, Crimson Glory), Pete Rossi (RIP 2017), Paul Kleff (Firewolfe, Metal Church), and Russell Pzutto (Scarecrow).