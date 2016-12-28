REVERENCE Sign European Booking Deal With Rock'N'Growl Promotion

Rock'N'Growl Promotion announce the signing of the US power metal band, Reverence. Rock'N'Growl Promotion is the new representation for all European Live Bookings of the band and Rock'N'Growl partner Hydra Productions will handle live dates in Benelux and France.

Reverence’s new untitled album will be released sometime in 2017 and some US and European dates will be announced very soon. The band recently released a new 2016 version of their song, “Until My Dying Breath”, which can be streamed below:

Reverence, is a Detroit Michigan based power metal band and features members from Savatage, Tokyo Blade, Wind Wraith and J.Rad. The band’s debut CD, When Darkness Calls, was released through Razar Ice Records in 2012, recorded at Metro 37 Studios and mixed/mastered at Sight 16 Studios (Tokyo Blade, TwoThirtySeven, Paris Blue, Coldsnap) in Albuquerque, New Mexico and produced by Sid Garcia. The bands second release, Gods Of War, was released through Avalon/Marquee Records in October 2015 and worldwide in November 2015 through Razar Ice Records.

Reverence is:

Bryan Holland - Guitars

Scott Oliva - Vocals

Pete Rossi - Guitars

Russell Pzutto - Bass

Doc ‘Killdrums’ Wacholz - Drums

Tony Rossi - Guest/Live Drums