REVERENCE Sign With ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records; New Album Being Written

US power metal band Reverence have singed a multi album deal for Europe, CIS and UK with ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Reverence is working on a live CD and writing on a new full-length studio album for an release later this year. Reverence will add some summer US shows, and a European tour is being planned for this fall.

Reverence recently released an EP Foreverence in tribute to their guitarist Pete Rossi, who passed away unexpectedly in March 2017. The EP is the follow-up to 2015’s Gods Of War and will also feature two bonus tracks from their up and coming live CD.

Reverence is:

Scott Oliva – Vocals (ex-Wind Wraith, Innerstrength)

Bryan Holland – Guitars (ex-Tokyo Blade)

Paul Kleff – Guitars (ex-Firewölfe, Metal Church live)

Steve ‘Doc Killdrums’ Wacholz – Drums (ex-Savatage/Crimson Glory)

Russ Pzutto – Bass (Twisted Sister live)