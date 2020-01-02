REVEREND's A Gathering Of Demons EP, Featuring Late METAL CHURCH Singer DAVID WAYNE, To Be Reissued In March With Bonus Material

VIC Records will reissue Reverend's A Gathering Of Demons EP, featuring late Metal Church singer David Wayne, on March 27 with bonus material.

The reissue contains the 2001 mix, a complete new 2019 remix, the UFO cover "Lights Out", special live tracks, and a very rare studio outtake. Extensive liner nots and rare pictures will also be included. Complete details to follow.

David Wayne formed Reverend after he left Metal Church in 2008. Wayne passed away on May 10, 2005, from complications following a car crash.