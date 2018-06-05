REVOCATION Announce North American Headline Tour; Band Reveals Details For Upcoming Album The Outer Ones (Audio Preview)
June 5, 2018, 30 minutes ago
This September/October, Revocation will head out on the road for their first North American headlining tour in several years, with Exhumed, Rivers Of Nihil, and Yautja as support. Dates are listed below.
September
17 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
18 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
19 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
22 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live
23 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club
24 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
26 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
27 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Union
30 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theatre
October
1 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
3 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria*
4 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
5 - Seattle, WA - Highline
6 - Portland, OR - Analog
7 - Boise, ID - Shredder
9 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
10 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
11 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Grill
12 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
13 - Kent, OH - The Outpost
14 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch
15 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck*
16 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks*
17 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques*
18 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
19 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
20 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
* - No Exhumed
Revocation will be touring in support of their upcoming album, The Outer Ones. Due out September 28th via Metal Blade Records, The Outer Ones sees the band pushing both the death metal and progressive elements of their signature sound harder than ever.
"I knew that I wanted to go in a darker direction, and this is our most death metal album to date," states vocalist/guitarist Dave Davidson. "Sometimes when death metal bands go down the prog route they lose some of that edge, but we wanted to keep the aggression at the forefront of what we do while still pushing our boundaries."
Moving away from the societal and historical themes that informed 2016's Great is Our Sin, this time Davidson has immersed himself in the fantastic, evoking one of the great writers of the sci-fi/horror genre.
"The title is my ode to H.P. Lovecraft and the entities of pure cosmic horror that rule that universe he created. Since the new music we were writing was so evil and spacey in sections it seemed to be the right title to fit the overall vibe. But while the lyrical content is largely influenced by such writings, in every allegory there is of course some reflection of the real world, so I enjoy writing in a way that could have one overlaying meaning and then another deeper, symbolic meaning as well."
For a first preview of The Outer Ones, a short clip from the album can be found below. Stay tuned for more details and music coming soon.Revocation lineup:
David Davidson - Guitars / Vocals
Dan Gargiulo - Guitars / Vocals
Brett Bamberger - Bass / Vocals
Ash Pearson - Drums