REVOCATION Drummer ASH PEARSON Shares Thoughts On Metal Legend GENE HOGLAN - “Being In His Presence Taught Me A Lot”; Video

Revocation drummer Ash Pearson (formerly of 3 Inches Of Blood) shares some thoughts about heavy metal legend Gene Hoglan on Gene's new DVD, The Atomic Clock: The Clock Strikes Two.

Gene and Ash have been friends for many years and Ash credits not only his fantastic drumming ability to Gene but also how to show humility, modesty and honesty in the music business. Ash speaks about the wonderful character Gene has and how humble he has been during his career.

Ash also has a pair of upcoming drum clinics at the Abbotsford, BC Long & McQuade location on May 4th and the Surrey, BC location on May 8th.

The Atomic Clock: The Clock Strikes Two provides a glimpse into the philosophies, techniques, and history of one of metal's most influential musicians of all time. It is currently available in digital and physical formats through hoglanindustries.com, as well as Amazon, and on reversedrecords.com.

Check out Gene's playthrough video for Strapping Young Lad's “Skeksis”: