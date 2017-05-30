REVOCATION – Guitar Transcription Of Deathless Album Available

Sheet Happens Publishing releases The Complete Guitar Transcription to Revocation’s 2014 album Deathless today. Learning to play the 10 tracks from the band’s acclaimed 5th studio album is no easy task, but The Complete Guitar Transcription book is the only tool you will ever need to do just that. The transcription was overseen and edited by the band’s founder, main composer and lead guitar player David Davidson and promises to be the most accurate and comprehensive transcription you will ever find for these massive songs.





The book is available to purchase in print and digital versions here. The printed guitar book comes with a copy of the ‘print-ready’ PDF e-book and the complete Guitar Pro files for the entire album. Sheet Happens Publishing is a popular guitar music book publisher owned and operated by Luke Hoskin and Tim MacMillar from Canadian band Protest the Hero.



Revocation is an American technical death metal band from Boston, Massachusetts founded by guitarist and vocalist David Davidson, bassist and vocalist Anthony Buda and drummer Phil Dubois-Coyne in 2000. The current line-up features David Davidson (guitar, lead vocals), Ash Pearson (drums, percussion), Dan Gargiulo (guitar, backing vocals) and Brett Bamberger (bass guitar, backing vocals). Revocation has released six studio albums boasting some of the most potent, technical and abrasive metal unleashed over the last decade. Deathless is their fifth studio album originally released in October 2014 via Metal Blade Records. The album puts incredible musicianship and song craft in the foreground - but incorporates a magnitude of technical and subtle 'attention-to-detail' riff-writing appreciated more and more with each listen.