REVOCATION Mastermind DAVE DAVIDSON Featured In New "Crazy Tour Stories" Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Crazy Tour Stories, Dave Davidson, mastermind of technical death metal band Revocation, shares crazy moments from touring. The video for filmed on September 16, 2019 at Reggies in Chicago, IL.

Season Of Mist recently announced the signing of progressive grunge rockers, Gargoyl, which features guitarist Dave Davidson and guitarist/vocalist Luke Roberts (Ayahuasca). The band will be releasing their debut full-length via Season Of Mist later this year.

Dave Davidson comments: "Season Of Mist have always been an unconventional label with a unique vision so we're very proud to officially join their ranks. We look forward to our new partnership with SoM and can’t wait for you all to hear our debut album."

For a glimpse of what's to come, check out Gargoyl's previously released demos via Soundcloud, here.

Davidson will attending this year's NAMM conference in Anaheim, CA from January 16-19. He will be doing in-person signings at the Jackson booth on Saturday, January 18, at 12 PM, PST.

A blend of jazzy prog and frenzied grunge, Gargoyl doesn’t settle on any one genre marker. They prefer to forge their own niche in the musical ether with quiet subconscious exploration exploding into driving backbeats and soaring vocal harmonies. Featuring spastic metal outfit Ayahuasca’s Luke Roberts on guitar and vocals alongside the virtuosic talents of Revocation mastermind Dave Davidson, this fresh collaboration sees the artists expand their current repertoire to create something that incorporates metal but grows outside its confines.

Lineup:

Luke Roberts - Guitar, Vocals

David Davidson - Guitar

Brett Leier - Bass

James Knoerl - Drums