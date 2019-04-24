REVOCATION Re-Signs Worldwide Deal With Metal Blade Records

Revocation - who have been part of the Metal Blade Records roster since 2014 - have re-signed to the label worldwide.

Vocalist/guitarist Dave Davidson comments: "We've been on quite a journey since we signed with Metal Blade and dropped Deathless back in 2014. We've released 3 full-length albums in just 5 years and each one has taken us to the next level. That's why today I'm very excited to announce that Revocation is re-signing with Metal Blade Records! We look forward to what this future partnership will bring and we can't wait to unleash another barrage of ripping tunes upon the metal masses."

Metal Blade founder and CEO Brian Slagel adds: "We are super excited to continue our great relationship with Revocation. Very happy to keep them in the Metal Blade family."

Revocation released their latest album, The Outer Ones, last year, and are now touring the US in support of it, with Whitechapel, Dying Fetus, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured, and Buried Above Ground. See below for all dates.

April

24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

25 - Chicago, IL - Conrod Music Hall

26 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot

27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

30 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

May

2 - Berkley, CA - UC Theatre

3 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

4 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

7 - Springfield, MO - The Complex

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

9 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

17 - Winston Salem, NC - Ramkat