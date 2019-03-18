REVOCATION Release "Vanitas" Music Video; US Tour To Launch In April

After releasing their latest album, The Outer Ones, last year, Revocation embarked on a headlining world tour in support of it. During their European trek with labelmates Rivers Of Nihil, the band filmed a video for the album track, "Vanitas" (directed by Rivers of Nihil's Jonathan Topore), which can be seen below:

Revocation will head back out on the road in April/May, this time with Whitechapel, Dying Fetus, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured, and Buried Above Ground. See below for all dates.

April

18 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

19 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

20 - Reading, PA - Reverb

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

25 - Chicago, IL - Conrod Music Hall

26 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot

27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

30 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

May

2 - Berkley, CA - UC Theatre

3 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

4 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

7 - Springfield, MO - The Complex

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

9 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

17 - Winston Salem, NC - Ramkat

Revocation lineup:

David Davidson - Guitars / Vocals

Dan Gargiulo - Guitars / Vocals

Brett Bamberger - Bass / Vocals

Ash Pearson - Drums