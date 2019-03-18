REVOCATION Release "Vanitas" Music Video; US Tour To Launch In April
March 18, 2019, 12 minutes ago
After releasing their latest album, The Outer Ones, last year, Revocation embarked on a headlining world tour in support of it. During their European trek with labelmates Rivers Of Nihil, the band filmed a video for the album track, "Vanitas" (directed by Rivers of Nihil's Jonathan Topore), which can be seen below:
Revocation will head back out on the road in April/May, this time with Whitechapel, Dying Fetus, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured, and Buried Above Ground. See below for all dates.
April
18 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
19 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
20 - Reading, PA - Reverb
23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
25 - Chicago, IL - Conrod Music Hall
26 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot
27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
30 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
May
2 - Berkley, CA - UC Theatre
3 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
4 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
5 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
7 - Springfield, MO - The Complex
8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
9 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
17 - Winston Salem, NC - Ramkat
Revocation lineup:
David Davidson - Guitars / Vocals
Dan Gargiulo - Guitars / Vocals
Brett Bamberger - Bass / Vocals
Ash Pearson - Drums