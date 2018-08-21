REVOCATION Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming The Outer Ones Album; Audio
August 21, 2018, 13 minutes ago
On September 28th, Revocation will release their new album The Outer Ones via Metal Blade Records. The album's title track is available for streaming below.
The album can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:
- jewelcase CD
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- transparent olive green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- transparent red/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- clear w/ red, blue & green splatter (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- clear water blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- transparent dark green/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- transparent blue w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 750 copies)
- purple w/ kelly green splatter vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 250 copies)
- transparent grey inside opaque grey vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 250 copies)
- opaque cyan / aqua vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 250 copies)
* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available!
The Outer Ones sees Revocation pushing both the death metal and progressive elements of their signature sound harder than ever.
"I knew that I wanted to go in a darker direction, and this is our most death metal album to date," states vocalist/guitarist Dave Davidson. "Sometimes when death metal bands go down the prog route they lose some of that edge, but we wanted to keep the aggression at the forefront of what we do while still pushing our boundaries."
Moving away from the societal and historical themes that informed 2016's Great Is Our Sin, this time Davidson has immersed himself in the fantastic, evoking one of the great writers of the sci-fi/horror genre.
"The title is my ode to H.P. Lovecraft and the entities of pure cosmic horror that rule that universe he created. Since the new music we were writing was so evil and spacey in sections it seemed to be the right title to fit the overall vibe. But while the lyrical content is largely influenced by such writings, in every allegory there is of course some reflection of the real world, so I enjoy writing in a way that could have one overlaying meaning and then another deeper, symbolic meaning as well."
The Outer Ones tracklisting:
"Of Unworldly Origin"
"That Which Consumes All Things"
"Blood Atonement"
"Fathomless Catacombs"
"The Outer Ones"
"Vanitas"
"Ex Nihilo"
"Luciferous"
"A Starless Darkness"
"The Outer Ones":
"Of Unworldly Origin" video:
This September/October, Revocation will head out on the road for their first North American headlining tour in several years, with Exhumed, Rivers Of Nihil, and Yautja as support. Dates are listed below.
September
17 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
18 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
19 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
22 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live
23 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club
24 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
26 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
27 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Union
30 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theatre
October
1 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
3 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria*
4 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
5 - Seattle, WA - Highline
6 - Portland, OR - Analog
7 - Boise, ID - Shredder
9 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
10 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
11 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Grill
12 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
13 - Kent, OH - The Outpost
14 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch
15 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck*
16 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks*
17 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques*
18 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
19 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
20 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
* - No Exhumed
In November, Revocation will head over to Europe for a full headliner run. Comments the band: "We are very excited to announce our first headline tour across Europe! We'll be playing a bunch of new music off "The Outer Ones" along with some classics and a few deep cuts as well. Also joining us on this excursion are the tech death masterminds in Archspire, Soreption and Rivers Of Nihil. This tour has been a long time in the making, thanks to all our fans that have helped to grow this band overseas, we cannot wait to headbang with you all!"
Dates:
November
28 - Berlin, Germany - Badehaus
29 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall
30 - Hannover, Germany - Chez Heinz
December
1 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin
2 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
3 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka
4 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
5 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
6 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage
7 - Milano, Italy - Circolo Svolta
8 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
9 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod
10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
11 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
12 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
13 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live
14 - Pau, France - l’Ampli
15 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
16 - London, UK - Underworld
17 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux
18 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
19 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
20 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4
21 - Nijmengen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
22 - Essen, Germany - Turock
Revocation lineup:
David Davidson - Guitars / Vocals
Dan Gargiulo - Guitars / Vocals
Brett Bamberger - Bass / Vocals
Ash Pearson - Drums