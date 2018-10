REVOCATION – The Outer Ones Lands On Billboard Charts

Revocation recently released their new album, The Outer Ones, via Metal Blade Records; for their efforts, the band has now entered the international charts. See below for all positions:

#46 Billboard Top 200 Albums (USA)

#59 Current Digital Albums (USA)

#62 Digital Albums (USA)

#64 Top 200 (Canada)

#5 Top Hard Music Charts (Canada)

#52 Top Digital Music Charts (Canada)

The album can be ordered here in the following formats:

- jewelcase CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- transparent olive green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- transparent red/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear w/ red, blue & green splatter (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear water blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- transparent dark green/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- transparent blue w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 750 copies)

- purple w/ kelly green splatter vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

- transparent grey inside opaque grey vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

- opaque cyan / aqua vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available!

Produced by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Queensryche, Whitechapel, etc.),The Outer Ones sees Revocation pushing both the death metal and progressive elements of their signature sound harder than ever.

"I knew that I wanted to go in a darker direction, and this is our most death metal album to date," states vocalist/guitarist Dave Davidson. "Sometimes when death metal bands go down the prog route they lose some of that edge, but we wanted to keep the aggression at the forefront of what we do while still pushing our boundaries."

Moving away from the societal and historical themes that informed 2016's Great Is Our Sin, this time Davidson has immersed himself in the fantastic, evoking one of the great writers of the sci-fi/horror genre.

"The title is my ode to H.P. Lovecraft and the entities of pure cosmic horror that rule that universe he created. Since the new music we were writing was so evil and spacey in sections it seemed to be the right title to fit the overall vibe. But while the lyrical content is largely influenced by such writings, in every allegory there is of course some reflection of the real world, so I enjoy writing in a way that could have one overlaying meaning and then another deeper, symbolic meaning as well."

The Outer Ones tracklisting:

"Of Unworldly Origin"

"That Which Consumes All Things"

"Blood Atonement"

"Fathomless Catacombs"

"The Outer Ones"

"Vanitas"

"Ex Nihilo"

"Luciferous"

"A Starless Darkness"

Album stream:

"Of Unworldly Origin" video:

Revocation is currently on the road for their first North American headlining tour in several years, with Exhumed, Rivers Of Nihil, and Yautja as support. Dates are listed below.

September

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Union

30 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theatre

October

1 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

3 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria*

4 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

5 - Seattle, WA - Highline

6 - Portland, OR - Analog

7 - Boise, ID - Shredder

9 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

10 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

11 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Grill

12 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

13 - Kent, OH - The Outpost

14 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch

15 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck*

16 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks*

17 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques*

18 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

20 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

* - No Exhumed

In November, Revocation will head over to Europe for a full headliner run. Comments the band: "We are very excited to announce our first headline tour across Europe! We'll be playing a bunch of new music off "The Outer Ones" along with some classics and a few deep cuts as well. Also joining us on this excursion are the tech death masterminds in Archspire, Soreption and Rivers Of Nihil. This tour has been a long time in the making, thanks to all our fans that have helped to grow this band overseas, we cannot wait to headbang with you all!"

Dates:

November

28 - Berlin, Germany - Badehaus

29 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

30 - Hannover, Germany - Chez Heinz

December

1 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin

2 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

3 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

4 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

5 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

6 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

7 - Milano, Italy - Circolo Svolta

8 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

9 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

11 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

12 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

13 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live

14 - Pau, France - l’Ampli

15 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

16 - London, UK - Underworld

17 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux

18 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

19 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

20 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4

21 - Nijmengen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

22 - Essen, Germany - Turock

Revocation lineup:

David Davidson - Guitars / Vocals

Dan Gargiulo - Guitars / Vocals

Brett Bamberger - Bass / Vocals

Ash Pearson - Drums