REVOLUTIO - New Album Confirmed For November 2018 Release; "Meek And The Bold" Lyric Video Posted

Italian post-apocalyptic thrashers Revolutio recently signed a worldwide deal for the release of Vagrant with Inverse Records.

Formed in 2011, their sound is an evolution of thrash/groove metal with modern Gojira-like technical linings, all thrown into the world of Mad Max. With grooveful drumming, thrash riffs and a variety of vocal registers, Vagrant proves that the band can take the metal formula and give it a fresh spin. The lyrics combine post-apocalyptic and introspective elements to describe the failure of the modern age, its decay and the rise of a new era of man.



All the tracks were recorded, mixed and mastered at Audiocore Studio (Raw Power, Dark Lunacy, The Modern Age Slavery). The artwork was created by the Russian studio Mayhem Project Design.



Vagrant is set to be released via Inverse Records on November 9th

The tracklist is as follows:

"Aftermath"

"Meek and the Bold"

"What Breaks Inside"

"The Oracle"

"Ozymandias"

"Eclipse"

"Silver Dawn"

"Requiem"

"Daydream"

"The Great Silence"





Revolutio line-up:

Maurizio Di Timoteo – vocals, rhythm guitars

Luca Barbieri – lead guitars

Francesco Querzé – bass

Davide Pulito – drums

For information and updates on Revolutio check out their official Facebook page here.