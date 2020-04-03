REVOLUTION SAINTS Debut "Coming Home" Lyric Video

Revolution Saints - Deen Castronovo (ex-Journey, Bad English), Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake, Duo), Jack Blades (Night Ranger, Damn Yankees) - have released a lyric video for "Coming Home", a track from their third album, Rise, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"When The Heartache Has Gone"

"Price To Pay"

"Rise"

"Coming Home"

"Closer"

"Higher"

"Talk To Me"

"It's Not The End (It's Just The Beginning)"

"Million Miles"

"Win Or Lose"

"Eyes Of A Child"

"Coming Home" lyric video:

"Talk To Me" video:

"Price To Pay" video:

"Closer" lyric video:

"When The Heartache Has Gone" video:

Lineup:

Deen Castronovo: lead vocals, drums

Jack Blades: bass, vocals

Doug Aldrich: guitars

Featuring:

Alessandro Del Vecchio: keyboards, backing vocals

Lunakaire: guest vocals on “Talk to Me"

(Photo - Johnny Pixel)