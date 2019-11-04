REVOLUTION SAINTS Feat. JOURNEY, THE DEAD DAISIES, NIGHT RANGER Members Release Surprise Studio Track "When The Heartache Has Gone"; Audio Streaming

November 4, 2019, an hour ago

Revolution Saints - Deen Castronovo (ex-Journey, Bad English), Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake, Duo), Jack Blades (Night Ranger, Damn Yankees) - have released the new song, "When The Heartache Has Gone".

Says the band: "Surprise! Here is a brand new studio track for you guys to enjoy! Stream it on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube, etc., here. Let us know how you like it."

(Photo - Johnny Pixel)



