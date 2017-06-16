REVOLUTION SAINTS Featuring Members Of JOURNEY, THE DEAD DAISIES, NIGHT RANGER Announce October Release Date For New Album

Back In April, Revolution Saints entered the studio in Italy to record their highly anticipated second album with producer Alessandro Del Vecchio, who also helmed their self-titled debut.

Today, Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English), Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, Ronnie James Dio), and Jack Blades (Night Ranger, Damn Yankees) announced their as yet untitled new album will be released October 13th via Frontiers Music.

Fan-filmed video of Revolution Saints performing "I​n The Name Of The Father" acoustically in Milano, Italy on April 28th can be seen below.