REVOLUTION SAINTS Featuring Members Of JOURNEY, THE DEAD DAISIES, NIGHT RANGER Premier “Take You Down” Music Video

Revolution Saints - Deen Castronovo (ex-Journey, Bad English), Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake, Duo), Jack Blades (Night Ranger, Damn Yankees) - have released a fourth video, “Take You Down”, from their upcoming second album, Light In The Dark. The clip can be found below.

Light In The Dark is due out October 13th. The album will be available on CD, CD/DVD Deluxe Edition (includes live bonus tracks on the CD and on the DVD, footage from the band’s first-ever live performance captured at Frontiers Rock Festival in Milan this past April, a “Making Of” mini-documentary, and music videos for “Light In The Dark” and “I Wouldn’t Change A Thing”), Vinyl, and as a special Limited Edition Box Set (includes the Deluxe Edition CD/DVD, 180g Vinyl, T-shirt (size L), poster, lithograph and sticker).

For Light In The Dark, Revolution Saints once again teamed up with producer/songwriter Alessandro Del Vecchio (Hardline, Jorn), who was also behind the boards for the band’s debut album. Most of Light In The Dark was recorded at Del Vecchio’s studios in Somma Lombardo, Italy, with additional recording taking place at Blades’ studio in Washington, Aldrich’s CasaDala studio in Los Angeles, and other countries all over the world while Aldrich was on tour with The Dead Daisies.

Light In The Dark tracklisting:

“Light In The Dark”

“Freedom”

“Ride On”

“I Wouldn't Change A Thing”

“Don't Surrender”

“Take You Down”

“The Storm Inside”

“Can't Run Away From Love”

“Running On The Edge”

“Another Chance”

“Falling Apart”

“Back On My Trail” (live, bonus track on deluxe edition only)

“Turn Back Time” (live, bonus track on deluxe edition only)

“Here Forever” (live, bonus track on deluxe edition only)

“Locked Out Of Paradise” (live, bonus track on deluxe edition only)

Bonus DVD contents:

- Revolution Saints live at Frontiers Rock Festival (“Back On My Trail,” “Turn Back Time,” “Here Forever,” “Locked Out Of Paradise”)

- Making of Light In The Dark (documentary)

- “Light In The Dark” (song video)

- “I Wouldn’t Change A Thing” (song video)

“Take You Down” video:

“I Wouldn't Change A Thing” video:

“Freedom” video:

“Light In The Dark” video:

(Photo - Johnny Pixel)