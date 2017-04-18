REVOLUTION SAINTS Featuring Past And Present Members Of JOURNEY, WHITESNAKE, NIGHT RANGER To Begin Recording Sophomore Album Next Week

Revolution Saints will head into the studio next week in Italy to start the recording of their highly anticipated second album with producer Alessandro Del Vecchio, who also produced their debut.

Deen Castronovo (ex-Journey, Bad English), Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake/David Coverdale, Ronnie James Dio), and Jack Blades (Night Ranger, Damn Yankees) will record a scorching set of songs written by Doug and Alessandro between the end of 2016 and early 2017.

In between recording sessions, Revolution Saints will make their official live debut at the Frontiers Rock Festival in Trezzo (Milan, Italy) where they will be performing a setlist of songs from their first album, plus a few surprises. The band hopes to do more shows to promote the forthcoming album, which is currently set for a release in early October.