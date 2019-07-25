REX BROWN - Former PANTERA Bassist Selling Guitars And Gear From Personal Collection; Portion Of Proceeds Going To Charity (Video Preview)

Today, Reverb.com, the online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new and used musical instruments, announced that it has partnered with bassist Rex Brown to sell more than seventy pieces of music gear used live and in the studio throughout his prolific career. The Official Rex Brown Of Pantera Reverb Shop will launch on Tuesday, July 30, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity through Reverb Gives, Reverb’s charitable giving initiative.

“I’ve picked up so much great gear over the years - I just don’t have enough f*cking room for it all,” said Brown, who has toured for more than 30 years, including with Down and Kill Devil Hill, and as a solo artist. “There’s a lot of history here and a lot of really great guitars. I hate getting rid of this stuff, but I’d rather get these into the hands of the fans or players who can put them to use rather than have them sitting in a warehouse.”

The Reverb Shop will feature bass guitars, amps, pedals, and electric guitars used throughout the bassist’s career, including a Spector White Casper 4-String bass guitar that was created for Brown in 2010 and used on every recording he’s played on since then—from all the Kill Devil Hill records and his debut solo album to his second solo album, due out this fall. “Own yourself a little slice of history with this ol’ smoker,” Brown said.

The Official Rex Brown of Pantera Reverb Shop will also feature:

- A Spector RXT Prototype #1 bass guitar that Stuart Spector made for Brown in 2011. According to Brown, this guitar is the only one of its kind in the world since the model never went into production. “As with all Spectors, this one is as cool as it gets! I hate getting rid of it, but I just don’t play it anymore. I’m glad it’ll go to someone who plays it and that a portion of the proceeds will go to charity,” he said.

- A Fender 5-String Jazz bass that Brown used on Rebel Meets Rebel, the country metal album created by David Allen Coe, along with Brown, Dimebag Darrell, and Vinnie Paul. “This bass has a lot of history,” Brown said. “I used Fenders in the studio the last half of the 1990s, so this one has been knocking around for a while!”

- A Spector Designs 4-String bass guitar that Brown used extensively during his time as a member of Down and as a backup for several Kill Devil Hill shows. “It’s kind of scuffed up, but this puppy’s got some bite to it,” Brown said of the bass.

- Multiple Prestige electric guitars used on Brown’s first solo album, Smoke on This... “I’ve had an incredible relationship with Prestige out of Canada since around 2015,” Brown said. “When you listen to these guitars, they sound and play almost identical to a Gibson—I shat you not!”

- A Scala Custom Guitars "Broken" Reverse T-Style guitar that has “some of the best detail in the biz,” according to Brown. “What can I say but Leo F*cking Scala—one of my favorite builders. This dude makes some of the coolest axes on the planet, but I’ve got too many.”

- Several amps and dozens of pedals. Of his pedal collection, Brown says: “Around 2014 or 2015, I geeked out hardcore on pedals. At the time, I thought I had to have every pedal in the world and then some. I have a feeling I’m not alone here...”

In partnership with Reverb Gives, Reverb’s charitable giving initiative that provides youth music programs all over the world with the instruments they need to make music, Brown will be donating a portion of the proceeds from his Reverb shop to two charities: UpBeat Music and Arts, which helps students from all backgrounds in Chicago learn to play instruments and connect with music and arts, and Young Musicians Unite, which provides free, consistent in-school music education to underserved communities in Miami.

Brown joins a growing number of artists—including Mastodon’s Brent Hinds, Megadeth’s Marty Feldman, and more—who’ve partnered with Reverb to get musical instruments and gear from their personal collections into the hands of fans. The Official Rex Brown of Pantera Reverb Shop will launch on July 30. To preview the items that will be available, head here.

A video of Brown talking about the gear can be seen below:

(Photo - Jimmy Fuson)