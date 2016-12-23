REZET To Support DESTRUCTION On European Tour In January / February 2017

Teutonic thrash metal band Rezet have checked in with the following news:

"This year is coming to an end and we can look back together with all of you very proud. Rezet released the third full length entitled Reality Is A Lie in late May, played shows all across Europe and closed the year's touring with a special guest-slot on tour of one of Metal's most inventive and timeless acts of all time: Anvil! The tour was received amazing, leaving fans and promoters both astonished and asking for more. And even better than that: we made some real close friends on the other side of the pond: Canada!

Thanks again to everyone who made that possible, especially our band management, publishing partner in ENORM Music and the Wacken Foundation for making the financing of that possible!

The first highlights of 2017 are already in the making! Read on for more..."

Rezet will support Destruction on tour in Europe in early 2017. Dates are below along with a glowing endorsement from Destruction frontman, Schmier.

Schmier: "Rezet from Germany are a tight American influenced thrash band with lots of killer riffs, they have been tearing up the underground for a while now and are an ideal fit on a Dsetruction tour. Our fans will dig their material, I’m very sure!"

Tour dates:

January

25 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

26 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colosseum

27 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

29 - Nitra, Slovakia - Frankie Rock Club

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

31 - Bucharest, Romania - Club Fabrica

February

1 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5

3 - Foggia, Italy – Karisma Hall

4 - Rome, Italy – Orion Club

5 - Florence, Italy – Cycle Club

6 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl

Rezet released a lyric video for “Reality Is A Lie” earlier this year, the title track of their new album. The clip can be found below.

Reality Is A Lie is the third album from Rezet, recorded and mixed by Patrick Bieler (Revolverheld and Royal Republic) and mastered by Harris Johns (Sodom, Tankard, Sepultura). The album contains 12 tracks of fast speed/thrash metal-parts that lead to the greatest choruses and hook lines Rezet have written so far, embedded in a soundscape that neither gets boring or tiresome nor does it come across as too progressive or complicated.

Tracklisting:

“Reality Is A Lie”

“Madmen”

“Dying By The States”

“Dead City”

“Cannibal's Revenge”

“Breaking The Chains”

“Checkmate (War Is Hell)”

“Too Smart To Live”

“Worm In The Core”

“Lost”

“Fight For Your Life”

“Like A Wolf”

“Reality Is A Lie” lyric video:

“Dead City” video:

Rezet lineup:

Ricky Wagner - Lead Guitar, Vocals

Thorben Schulz - Lead Guitar

Lucas Grümmert - Bass Guitar

Vocals Bastian Santen - Drums