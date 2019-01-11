RHAPSODY OF FIRE Premier "Rain Of Fury" Music Video

Italian symphonic metal band, Rhapsody Of Fire, will release their new album, The Eighth Mountain, on February 22nd via AFM Records. A video for the new song, "Rain Of Fury", can be found below.

Album pre-orders are now available for digipak, vinyl and limited boxset editions.

"Abyss Of Pain"

"Seven Heroic Deeds"

"Master Of Peace"

"Rain Of Fury"

"White Wizard"

"Warrior Heart"

"The Courage To Forgive"

"March Against The Tyrant"

"Clash Of Times"

"The Legend Goes On"

"The Wind, The Rain And The Moon"

"Tales Of A Hero’s Fate"

"Rain Of Fury" video:

"The Legend Goes On" lyric video: