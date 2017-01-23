RHAPSODY OF FIRE Return With New Lineup And A Very Special Release

After announcing their new lineup recently (the addition of new vocalist Giacomo Voli and drummer Manu Lotter), Italian symphonic power metal kings Rhapsody Of Fire are now working on their upcoming release, which will be a 75-minute long album revisiting a selection of songs written and produced during the first five years of the Rhapsody era (1997-2002).

Yes, indeed: 14 epic tracks completely re-recorded. All drums, bass, guitars, keyboards, vocals, epic choirs, opera choirs, and numerous classical instruments have been recorded already. The album will be mixed by Seeb Levermann (Orden Ogan).

“To re-record old historic tracks is not that common among bands because there is probably a lack of self-confidence or because, for some musicians and fans, what is part of the past should not be touched. We do not agree”, Alex Staropoli says.

Rhapsody Of Fire are different and absolutely confident to achieve a stunning result. The precision of playing, the new vocal approach of Giacomo, the modern technologies, a careful mix and great mastering will give the songs a new incredibly great sound. Of course everything is done with immense dedication, passion, emotion and respect for these beautiful tracks co-written by Alex Staropoli and the band’s former guitarist Luca Turilli.

“We already had the chance to listen to some rough mixes and we can clearly say that the result goes far beyond any bright expectations. The result is just fantastic. We can’t wait to start the mix!"

The album will be released during dpring. Exact release date and album title will be announced soon.

(Photo - Massimo Goina)