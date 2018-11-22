RHAPSODY OF FIRE Reveal Details Of New Album, The Eighth Mountain

Italian symphonic metal band Rhapsody Of Fire will release their new album, The Eighth Mountain, on February 22nd 2019. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Abyss Of Pain"

"Seven Heroic Deeds"

"Master Of Peace"

"Rain Of Fury"

"White Wizard"

"Warrior Heart"

"The Courage To Forgive"

"March Against The Tyrant"

"Clash Of Times"

"The Legend Goes On"

"The Wind, The Rain And The Moon"

"Tales Of A Hero’s Fate"

Rhapsody Of Fire "invite all our fans to keep their eyes (and ears) opened next week for more information about pre-orders and exciting content you certainly don’t want to miss."

"Plus, we will be performing in more than 17 cities all around Europe in February and March with amazing special guests to be announced. For more information about dates and tickets, visit this location."