RHAPSODY OF FIRE Streaming New Single “When Demons Awake”

Italian symphonic power metal kings, Rhapsody Of Fire, have re-recorded their biggest classic songs of the “Rhapsody” years (1997 - 2002) with enormous effort and a huge result. The first single from the album, “When Demons Awake”, is now available for download on all digital platforms. The track is available for streaming below.

Mixed and mastered by Seeb Levermann (Orden Ogan), Legendary Years will be released on May 26th via AFM Records, available as Digipak CD and Limited Edition 2LP set (coloured vinyl).

Tracklisting:

“Dawn Of Victory”

“Knightrider Of Doom”

“Flames Of Revenge”

“Beyond The Gates Of Infinity”

“Land Of Immortals”

“Emerald Sword”

“Legendary Tales”

“Dargor, Shadowlord Of The Black Mountain”

“When Demons Awake”

“Wings Of Destiny”

“Riding The Winds Of Eternity”

“The Dark Tower Of Abyss”

“Holy Thunderforce”

“Rain Of A Thousand Flames”

“When Demons Awake”:

(Photo - Massimo Goina)