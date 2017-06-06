RHAPSODY Release After Movie From Latin American Leg Of 20th Anniversary Farewell Tour

Original Rhapsody members Fabio Lione, Luca Turilli, Dominique Leurquin, Patrice Guers and Alex Holzwarth recently reunited for their 20th Anniversary Farewell Tour. The band have posted the after movie below from the Latin American leg of the tour, which took place in April and May.

Says the band: “How many great memories related with the last Latin American Tour! The after-movie video captures some unique emotions lived in the magic night of San Paulo. We can’t wait to be on the road again for the summer festivals and reprise the 20th Anniversary Reunion And Farewell Tour, starting with the show in Milano on June 7th!”

Upcoming dates:

June

7 - Alcatraz Milan, Italy

10 - Sweden Rock Festival Sölvesborg, Sweden

17 - Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Belgium

24 - Nummirock Nummijärvi, Finland

July

21 - Festa dell'Unicorno Vinci, Italy

29 - Bascula Club - Tel Aviv, Israel

August

11 - Vagos Open Air Vagos, Portugal

12 - Leyendas del Rock Villena, Spain

November

6 - O-East Tokyo, Japan

8 - Club Quattro - Nagoya, Japan

9 - Club Quattro Osaka, Japan