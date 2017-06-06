RHAPSODY Release After Movie From Latin American Leg Of 20th Anniversary Farewell Tour
Original Rhapsody members Fabio Lione, Luca Turilli, Dominique Leurquin, Patrice Guers and Alex Holzwarth recently reunited for their 20th Anniversary Farewell Tour. The band have posted the after movie below from the Latin American leg of the tour, which took place in April and May.
Says the band: “How many great memories related with the last Latin American Tour! The after-movie video captures some unique emotions lived in the magic night of San Paulo. We can’t wait to be on the road again for the summer festivals and reprise the 20th Anniversary Reunion And Farewell Tour, starting with the show in Milano on June 7th!”
Upcoming dates:
June
7 - Alcatraz Milan, Italy
10 - Sweden Rock Festival Sölvesborg, Sweden
17 - Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Belgium
24 - Nummirock Nummijärvi, Finland
July
21 - Festa dell'Unicorno Vinci, Italy
29 - Bascula Club - Tel Aviv, Israel
August
11 - Vagos Open Air Vagos, Portugal
12 - Leyendas del Rock Villena, Spain
November
6 - O-East Tokyo, Japan
8 - Club Quattro - Nagoya, Japan
9 - Club Quattro Osaka, Japan