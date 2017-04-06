RHINO’S REVENGE Announce May UK Tour; New Lineup Features FM, URIAH HEEP Members

In a rare break from his day job as the bass player with Status Quo, John 'Rhino’ Edwards goes on the road for a run of five UK dates as Rhino’s Revenge and promises a night of “straight ahead good time noisy rock and roll performed by an ace band”.

That band now includes FM’s lead guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick and Uriah Heep's drummer Russell Gilbrook, who join regulars Rhino and Matthew Starritt to complete a stellar line up.

In support of the shows, Rhino’s Revenge is releasing a heavyweight double A-side single featuring a new edit of “Take ‘Em Down” (‘about a town called Kobanî’) and “Famous”, ‘about people who want something for nothing’.

Watch now the new lyric video for Take ‘Em Down below:

Both songs are taken from the band’s second album, Rhino’s Revenge II, which has now been released as an extremely limited edition vinyl pressing of just 300 copies, each autographed and sequentially numbered by Rhino.

Describing his music as having, “a bit more of a punky bluesy style than Quo, and less subtle”, the self-deprecating Rhino goes onto say “You wouldn't think that was possible, right? Well I'm here to tell you it is and that's a great thing to me. It's not easy to be simple, although I have been accused of that in the past.”

Tour dates:



May

5 - The Iron Road - Evesham, UK

12 - 100 Club - London, UK

13 - The Holbrook Club - Horsham, UK

18 - Bootleggers - Kendal, UK

20 - Ivory Blacks - Glasgow, UK

In addition to general admission tickets, VIP packages are also available from the Rhino’s Revenge store. The VIP package includes admission, a meet and greet with Rhino’s Revenge, a memento laminate and lanyard, a Rhino-branded gift and a voucher offering a 25% discount on anything – other than CDs and musical product – bought from the merchandise stand.

Rhino’s Revenge is:

John 'Rhino' Edwards: Vocals, Bass

Matthew Starritt: Rhythm Guitar, Vocals, Harp

Jim Kirkpatrick : lead guitar

Russell Gilbrook : drums

(Photo - Trudi Knight / bandsonstage.co.uk)