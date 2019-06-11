RIBSPREADER Featuring ROGGA JOHANNSON Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; Crawl And Slither Album Out In July

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Sweden's old school death metal masters Ribspreader and are set to release Crawl And Slither July 12th on CD and Digital formats.

Formed in 2003, Sweden's Ribspreader is the brainchild of prolific metal mastermind Rogga Johansson. Consisting of two previously unreleased EP's Crawl And Slither and Blödarsjuk, this release is a killer slab of Swedish death metal the way that it was meant to be. Ribspreader showcase ravenous buzzsaw riffs that are sick and disgusting... catchy and melodic, yet brutal and old school to the bone.

Find preorders at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Breeder Of The Dead”

“Horrid Ascension”

“Crawl And Slither”

“Dead Reign Rotting”

“Maggotman”

“Time Heals Only Flesh”

“Cauterized And Lobotomized”

“A Night To Dismember”

“Blödarsjuk”

“Crawl And Slither”: