RICHIE FAULKNER On Upcoming Firepower Album - "We Wanted To Do Something That Was Better, That Was Different, That Was Classic JUDAS PRIEST, But Modern Judas Priest For 2018"; Audio

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner gave an interview to Rock Overdose, talking about the new album, Andy Sneap and Tom Allom, his bandmates, about heavy metal and much more. An expert follows:

Rock Overdose: So, you’re going to release your new album (Firepower). How do you feel about this release?

Richie Faulkner: "I’m really excited! I think, in the band, we’re all excited. You know, we’ve put a lot of work, a lot of energy, a lot of passion into this record and it’s amazing that we released a song only this month and you, journalists, are hearing the record. So, we’re starting to hear feedback from people and it seems to be overwhelmingly positive - you know - so it makes us even more excited for everyone to hear the rest of the record. You know, put it on in their car, or do whatever people do with it. So, we’re totally excited to be getting closer to the release date and… Everyone can hear the songs; everyone can hear the record and, then, we can take it on tour. It’s an incredibly exciting time for Judas Priest."

Rock Overdose: Um, your label sent me the album yesterday and I have to say that it’s a very dynamic album, with some great compositions. And, to tell you the truth, to me, it feels like it’s one of the best Judas Priest albums. What’s your opinion on that?

Richie Faulkner: "Thank you very much, man! I appreciate you saying that! I mean, I think… It’s hard to say when we are so close to it– you know? We wrote the songs, we recorded the songs… We’ve lived with them for a while now. So, it’s very hard to be objective about it, you know. Obviously, we feel like it’s a progression from Redeemer (2014). We think that going… Everyone said it. I think this is a better album than the last one."

Rock Overdose: Yeah, definitely!

Richie Faulkner: "If it wasn’t a better album, there would be no point in releasing it. You know what I mean? We wanted to do something that was better, that was different, that was classic Judas Priest, but modern Judas Priest for 2018, and I think we’ve done that. I think… We love the songs. It’s got a great energy, a great vibe. We recorded it differently; we recorded it more cohesively, together. We rehearsed the songs, so it was a great experience to record and to write. So, I think that, kid of, comes across… When you listen to the album, you can hear that come across in the sound. So, yeah, man! I think it’s a great record. I’m super proud of it! I mean, we all are super proud of it, and I hope the fans love it, as well!"

Judas Priest could easily rest on their laurels at this stage of their highly successful and influential career. However, the legendary metal band - singer Rob Halford, guitarists Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner, bassist Ian Hill, and drummer Scott Travis - refuse to do so as evidenced by the arrival of their eighteenth studio album overall, Firepower, which can be pre-ordered here.

Set for release on Friday, March 9th via Epic Records, the album is comprised of fourteen tracks of pure and highly inspired metal. And to mark the occasion Priest has reunited with producer Tom Allom (the man behind the board for all of the band’s releases from 1979-1988, including such stellar classics as Unleashed In The East, British Steel, Screaming For Vengeance and Defenders Of The Faith) and with Grammy Award-winning producer Andy Sneap also helping to raise the sonic bar even higher.

“Tom Allom has got this classic metal thing,” explains Halford. “And Andy is a bit more of a ‘modern metal producer’ but his thinking is a little bit different to Tom’s. And I think to get this balance between that classic old school metal to what Andy’s world is was just a remarkable coalescence.”

“Tom Allom has been with us since 1979, so his knowledge of ourselves and our music in general is immense,” adds Hill.

And according to Travis Priest returned back to a recording method that worked incredibly well on the band’s earlier classics. “We went back to the organic way of recording where it’s all of us in a room and we got to play together.”

A PledgeMusic pre-order includes exclusive limited autographed colored vinyl, autographed vinyl test pressings, an exclusive Judas Priest t-shirt and an extremely limited number of Judas Priest autographed guitars. More details here.

Firepower tracklisting:

"Firepower"

"Lightning Strike"

"Evil Never Dies"

"Never The Heroes"

"Necromancer"

"Children Of The Sun"

"Guardians"

"Rising From Ruins"

"Flame Thrower"

"Spectre"

"Traitors Gate"

"No Surrender"

"Lone Wolf"

"Sea Of Red"

The Judas Priest: Firepower 2018 Tour will kick off on March 13th in Pennsylvania, and wrap up on May 1st in Texas and will feature the lineup of singer Rob Halford, guitarists Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner, bassist Ian Hill, and drummer Scott Travis. Support comes from Saxon and Black Star Riders.

There are few heavy metal bands that have managed to scale the heights that Judas Priest have during their 40 year career - originally formed during the early '70s in Birmingham, England, Judas Priest is responsible for some of the genre's most influential and landmark albums (1980's British Steel, 1982's Screaming For Vengeance, 1990's Painkiller, etc.) and for decades have been one of the greatest live bands in the entire heavy metal genre including an iconic performance at Live Aid in 1985 - they also brought metal to the masses by their appearance on American Idol in 2011 - plus Judas Priest were one of the first metal bands to exclusively wear leather and studs - a look that began during this era and was eventually embraced by metal fans throughout the world! And in 2017, the band was nominated for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Confirmed tour dates:

March

13 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

