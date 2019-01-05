RICHIE KOTZEN - "I'm Going To Take A Long Break, Do Some Writing And See What Happens" (Video)

Richie Kotzen started his career when he was a teenager, recording his first album when he was 19 and getting his first big break as a member of Poison (1991 - 1993), then replacing Paul Gilbert in Mr. Big (1999 - 2002). Kotzen has a prolific solo career, with a back catalogue of more than twenty album releases, and has been the frontman for The Winery Dogs since 2012. In the clip below with rock journalist Lucas H. Gordon during the Bowl For Ronnie, Kotzen talked about taking a break, composing a new record, and his experience touring South America.

The Winery Dogs - Richie Kotzen (vocals, guitar), Billy Sheehan (bass), Mike Portnoy (drums) - recently revealed that they will be on tour in North America in May 2019. Dates for the trek will be announced soon.

The band have released the teaser below. Stay tuned for updates.