RICHIE KOTZEN Premieres "End Of Earth" Video

Richie Kotzen will release his 21st solo album, Salting Earth, on April 14th via his own custom label, Headroom-Inc. In advance of the street date, Kotzen has treated fans to the video for "End Of Earth", which can be enjoyed below.

Kotzen tossed convention on its ear by actually taking one step back in order to move two steps forward. “It’s something I really needed to do in order to reset myself,” he explains.

Kotzen’s “charge to recharge” was officially put into play following the mega-success of the 2015–16 tour behind his band The Winery Dogs’ sophomore effort, the oh-so-appropriately named Hot Streak. And the man’s reset manifesto wound up hitting all the right buttons too. The proof is on display deep within the grooves of Salting Earth, which veers from the balls-out, heads-up declaration of the opening track and first single, “End Of Earth”, to the burning-sky harmonic thrust of “Thunder” to the Prince-like funk-jazz swing of “This Is Life” to the acoustified take-me-as-I-am self-reflection of the album’s final song, “Grammy”.

The majority of Salting Earth is the result of Kotzen’s one-man production machine, with the exception of Julia Lage adding background vocals to “Make It Easy”, a tasty, sing-along groove stew. “It’s really not deliberate when the record is finished and suddenly I’m the only performer on it,” Kotzen admits. “It actually comes out of my process of writing and documenting my ideas. It started back in the late-’80s when I had a makeshift studio in my parents’ barn. I grew up fairly isolated, and I soon realized in order to get this music out of my head and onto a format where I could listen to it, I’d have to figure out how to do it alone.”

Kotzen’s previous solo release, 2015’s diverse, far-reaching Cannibals, was a well-received hit among his core fan base, and Salting Earth cuts like the aforementioned “End Of Earth”, “Thunder”, and “Divine Power” all showcase the scorching guitar solos and soaring vocals that one would expect from a Kotzen solo album. That said, there’s also quite a vulnerable side on display here that’s perhaps best demonstrated in the stripped-down approach to the album’s closing salvo, “Grammy”.

“That song came to me in the oddest way at the most inconvenient time,” he reveals of the track that can be filed in the “first thought, best thought” category. One night when he was home alone, “I basically woke myself up with the chorus melody in my head, and in my haze, I knew that if I didn’t at least record the idea, it would be forever lost. I ended up programming a simple drum beat, and then recorded the acoustic guitar. The lyrics pretty much wrote themselves. By 6 in the morning, the song was finished. I was going to do more overdubs, but I kept playing it over and over, and I just felt like there was something so personal coming out of the speakers. By messing with it, I’d likely destroy the magic - so I left it as it is.”

Bringing Salting Earth live to the people is Kotzen’s next holy mission. “My real outlet is touring - playing live as much as I can, wherever I can, whenever I can,” he says enthusiastically. “It’s one of the few things you can’t copy, steal, or download. It’s an engaging human experience that’s a give-and-take between both the performer and the audience, and there is nothing else like it on this earth.”

Kotzen will launch his Salting Earth Tour on April 21 at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, CA. He and his band are planning to tour extensively throughout the US and continue their journey into Mexico, South America, and Europe.

Salting Earth tracklisting:

“End Of Earth”

“Thunder”

“Divine Power”

“I’ve Got You”

“My Rock”

“This Is Life”

“Make It Easy”

“Meds”

“Cannon Ball”

“Grammy”

“Grammy”:

Richie Kotzen US dates:

April

21 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

22 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

23 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d

29 - Scottsdale, AZ - BLK Live

May

1 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theatre

3 - Moline, IA - Rascal’s Live

4 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

5 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

7 - Whitesburg, KY - Appalshop Theater

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Altar Bar

10 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus360

11 - New York, NY - B.B. King Blues Club & Grill

13 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

14 - New Hope, PA - Havana New Hope

17 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Café

18 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

21 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery

22 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

24 - Dalals, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

25 - Houston, TX - Dosey Doe

(Photo - Julia Lage)