RICHIE KOTZEN Releases Music Video For New Song “My Rock”

Richie Kotzen has released a video for “My Rock”, a track from his 21st solo album, Salting Earth, available now via his own custom label, Headroom-Inc. The new video is available for streaming below.

The majority of Salting Earth is the result of Kotzen’s one-man production machine, with the exception of Julia Lage adding background vocals to “Make It Easy”, a tasty, sing-along groove stew. “It’s really not deliberate when the record is finished and suddenly I’m the only performer on it,” Kotzen admits. “It actually comes out of my process of writing and documenting my ideas. It started back in the late-’80s when I had a makeshift studio in my parents’ barn. I grew up fairly isolated, and I soon realized in order to get this music out of my head and onto a format where I could listen to it, I’d have to figure out how to do it alone.”

Kotzen’s previous solo release, 2015’s diverse, far-reaching Cannibals, was a well-received hit among his core fan base, and Salting Earth cuts like the aforementioned “End Of Earth”, “Thunder”, and “Divine Power” all showcase the scorching guitar solos and soaring vocals that one would expect from a Kotzen solo album. That said, there’s also quite a vulnerable side on display here that’s perhaps best demonstrated in the stripped-down approach to the album’s closing salvo, “Grammy”.

Kotzen will launch his Salting Earth Tour on April 21st at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, CA. He and his band are planning to tour extensively throughout the US and continue their journey into Mexico, South America, and Europe. Dates are listed below.

Salting Earth tracklisting:

“End Of Earth”

“Thunder”

“Divine Power”

“I’ve Got You”

“My Rock”

“This Is Life”

“Make It Easy”

“Meds”

“Cannon Ball”

“Grammy”

“My Rock” video:

"End Of Earth" video:

“Grammy”:

Richie Kotzen US dates:

April

21 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

22 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

23 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d

29 - Scottsdale, AZ - BLK Live

May

1 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theatre

3 - Moline, IA - Rascal’s Live

4 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

5 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

7 - Whitesburg, KY - Appalshop Theater

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Altar Bar

10 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus360

11 - New York, NY - B.B. King Blues Club & Grill

13 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

14 - New Hope, PA - Havana New Hope

17 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Café

18 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

21 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery

22 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

24 - Dalals, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

25 - Houston, TX - Dosey Doe