RICHIE KOTZEN Releases Video For New Song "The Damned"

Richie Kotzen is planning a series of single releases for 2018,​ reports Michael Molenda of GuitarPlayer.com.

"Now that I’m off the road, I’ve been writing and recording quite a bit," says Kotzen. "This time around, the main difference is that I’m using my live band (bassist Dylan Wilson and drummer Mike Bennett) in the studio. We have been a live band for about seven years now, but we really have not done much studio recording together. Rather than wait until all the music is recorded and release an album, I decided to release a series of singles. Maybe it will lead to a full album, maybe not."

The video for Kotzen's brand new song “The Damned”, which can be seen below, was shot at Paramount Ranch by director Vicente Cordero. Learn more at this location.

Catch Richie Kotzen live in concert at the following shows:

April

3 - Rascals Live - Moline, IL

5 - Reggie's Rock Club - Chicago, IL

6 - Wentz Concert Hall - Naperville, IL

7 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

10 - Hard Rock Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

12 - Iron Works - Buffalo, NY

13 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

14 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

16 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

18 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

19 - BB Kings - New York, NY

20 - Havana - New Hope, PA

21 - Beacon Theater - Hopewell, VA

23 - City Winery - Atlanta, GA

26 - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill - Dallas, TX

27 - Dosey Doe - The Woodlands, TX