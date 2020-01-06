RICHIE KOTZEN Seeking Extras For Upcoming Los Angeles Video Shoot

January 6, 2020, 28 minutes ago

news richie kotzen riff notes

Guitarist Richie Kotzen (The Winery Dogs, ex-Poison / Mr. Big) has checked in with the following update:

"It’s coming folks! My new release, 50 For 50, will be out February 3rd, 2020! We are shooting a music video on Sunday, January 12th in Los Angeles and need extras! Anyone in the LA area interested in participating please email industrialismcasting@gmail.com."

Kotzen released a music video for his single, "Venom", back in October 2019. Check it out below.

Find his complete tour itinerary here.



