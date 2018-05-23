RICHIE KOTZEN, VINNIE MOORE And GUS G. Teaming Up For September 2018 US Tour

Word has come down that guitarists Richie Kotzen, Vinnie Moore and Gus G. (pictured) will team up for a 10 day US tour in September. This will be preceeded by four shows without Kotzen as part of the bill. Dates are as follows:

September (Vinnie Moore and Gus G.)

13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

14 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

15 - Dallas, TX - Trees

16 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

September (Richie Kotzen, Vinnie Moore and Gus G.)

18 - Scottsdale, AZ - BLK Live

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vampd

20 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

21 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

24 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

26 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi’s

28 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club

29 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

30 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

Gus G. (Firewind) has released an official documentary on his new solo album, Fearless (out now). Watch below:

Fearless is the successor to 2015’s Brand New Revolution and marks the Firewind mastermind’s first release since exiting Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 2017. On Fearless, Gus joins forces with vocalist/bassist Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69, Unisonic) and drummer Will Hunt (Evanescence, Black Label Society). Order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Letting Go"

"Mr Manson"

"Don't Tread On Me"

"Fearless"

"Nothing To Say"

"Money For Nothing"

"Chances"

"Thrill Of The Chase"

"Big City"

"Last Of My Kind"

Bonus tracks on digipak/vinyl:

"Little Ain't Enough"

"Aftermath"

"Mr. Manson" lyric video:

"Fearless" video:

"Letting Go" video:

Track-by-track video: