RICHIE KOTZEN, VINNIE MOORE And GUS G. Teaming Up For September 2018 US Tour
May 23, 2018, an hour ago
Word has come down that guitarists Richie Kotzen, Vinnie Moore and Gus G. (pictured) will team up for a 10 day US tour in September. This will be preceeded by four shows without Kotzen as part of the bill. Dates are as follows:
September (Vinnie Moore and Gus G.)
13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
14 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
15 - Dallas, TX - Trees
16 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's
September (Richie Kotzen, Vinnie Moore and Gus G.)
18 - Scottsdale, AZ - BLK Live
19 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vampd
20 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
21 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
24 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
26 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi’s
28 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club
29 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club
30 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
Gus G. (Firewind) has released an official documentary on his new solo album, Fearless (out now). Watch below:
Fearless is the successor to 2015’s Brand New Revolution and marks the Firewind mastermind’s first release since exiting Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 2017. On Fearless, Gus joins forces with vocalist/bassist Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69, Unisonic) and drummer Will Hunt (Evanescence, Black Label Society). Order the album at this location.
Tracklisting:
"Letting Go"
"Mr Manson"
"Don't Tread On Me"
"Fearless"
"Nothing To Say"
"Money For Nothing"
"Chances"
"Thrill Of The Chase"
"Big City"
"Last Of My Kind"
Bonus tracks on digipak/vinyl:
"Little Ain't Enough"
"Aftermath"
"Mr. Manson" lyric video:
"Fearless" video:
"Letting Go" video:
Track-by-track video: