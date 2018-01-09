RICHIE SAMBORA And ORIANTHI - Gold Coast Gig Cancelled As Pin Pulled On Australian Tour

Guitar stars Richie Sambora and Orianthi have cancelled their scheduled show on the Gold Coast tonight, reports the Herald Sun.

Orianthi, who’s played with Michael Jackson, Santana, Alice Cooper and Michael Bolton, and her beau, long-time Bon Jovi lead guitarist Sambora, were due to play RSL Southport tonight with local rock band The Rich And Famous.

Partners in life and music who tour and record as RSO, Orianthi, Sambora and their band opened their Australian tour with sets at the Under the Southern Stars festivals in Tuncurry, NSW, on Saturday and Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula on Sunday.

Tonight’s Coast gig was the first of four sideshows the duo was slated to play this week as part of a short tour to promote their second RSO EP Making History, released in December. The other sideshows - at Aussie World (Thursday), Sydney’s Max Watts (Friday) and Melbourne’s Prince Band Room (Saturday) - have also been cancelled.

A spokesman for tour promoters One World Entertainment cited ‘RSO touring schedule changes’ as the reason for the cancellations.

