RICHIE SAMBORA And ORIANTHI Reportedly Taking Break From Relationship

TMZ are reporting that couple Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) and Orianthi (Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper) are splitting up, but are leaving the door open for a rekindling in the future.

Says TMZ: "Richie and Orianthi - who began dating in 2014 and have performed alongside each other for a long time now - released a statement to TMZ which they described as a "note to our fans," saying .. "Thank u to all our fans who have bought the new RSO record and attended our shows, we love and appreciate you all."

Their statement continues... "We love and support each other but are taking the summer off to focus on family and other endeavours. We will regroup in the near future with our music. Peace and love to you all and thank you for your continued support."

RSO, the outfit led Richie Sambora and Orianthi, released their debut album Radio Free America on May 11th via BMG.

Tracklisting:

"Making History"

"We Are Magic"

"Rise"

"Take Me"

"Masterpiece"

"Walk With Me"

"I Don't Want to Have to Need You Now"

"Truth"

"Together On The Outside"

"Good Times"

"Forever All The Way"

"I Got You Babe"

"One Night of Peace" (Modern Mix)

"Blues Won't Leave Me Alone"

"Hellbound Train"

"Forever All The Way":

"I Got You Babe":