RICHIE SAMBORA Open To Performing With Former BON JOVI Bandmates At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction; “There’s Not A Lot Of Malice There, You Know,” Says The Guitarist

Bon Jovi are among this year's nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The Class Of 2018 will be announced in December, with The 33rd Annual Induction Ceremony taking place on April 14 at Cleveland's Public Hall.

If Bon Jovi was to get into the Hall Of Fame, would former guitarist Richie Sambora - who was with the band for 30 years, from 1983 - 2013 - be open to performing at the induction ceremony? Sambora tells Billboard, “Sure. Of course, why not? There’s not a lot of malice there, you know. I mean, there’s just… it was just time for me to leave at that point. So yeah, of course.”

In regards to what songs he’d want to play, Richie reveals: “‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ would have to be one. ‘Prayer’ is a song that has lived through the ages. It's one of those songs that means more today than when we wrote it. When you're a songwriter and you hit that note when everybody relates to it, and it becomes a part of humanity, for God's sake... And you know, ‘Wanted Dead Or Alive’, obviously. With the Rock Hall, you have to almost sum up your life in three songs or so. That's a really tough thing to do, something that the band would decide on.”

The 19 nominees for The Class of 2018 are listed below alphabetically:

Bon Jovi

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

Eurythmics

J. Geils Band

Judas Priest

Kate Bush

Link Wray

LL Cool J

MC5

Nina Simone

Radiohead

Rage Against The Machine

Rufus with Chaka Khan

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

The Cars

The Meters

The Moody Blues

The Zombies

Fans can cast their vote at this location.