RICHIE SAMBORA, ORIANTHI To Perform On Celebration Day As Part Of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Week

Guitarist Richie Sambora, who will become a member of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April when Bon Jovi is inducted as part of the Class of 2018, will help launch Induction Week when he and Australian guitar virtuoso Orianthi - who play together in RSO and are a real-life couple - will headline a concert at the museum on Saturday, April 7th, reports Chuck Yarborough of Cleveland.com.

That concert is part of the Rock Hall's Celebration Day, which will feature live music on two stages - indoors on the Klipsch Audio Main Stage and outside on the Rock Hall's new PNC Rock Hall Live Main Stage.

Sambora's participation in the events could be an answer to one of the questions puzzling Bon Jovi fans - whether he would join the band he left by surprise in 2013. He has hinted that he will perform with Jon Bon Jovi and the rest of the group at the induction ceremony at Cleveland Public Hall on Saturday, April 14th. This seems a good sign that that reunion will happen.

In February, RSO released two new songs - an original track "Forever All The Way", and a cover version of the Sonny & Cher classic "I Got You Babe". The songs are both expected to appear on RSO's debut album, due in April. Hear both tracks below, and get them via the options here.