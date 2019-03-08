RICK MONROE Releases Cover Of MOTÖRHEAD Classic "Ace Of Spades" - "I Feel Like We Found That Perfect Blend Of Country & Metal"; Audio Streaming

Country artist Rick Monroe has released his take on Motörhead's "Ace Of Spades" via all digital outlets. The song is available for stream or download here. You can listen to the song below.

Rick on the song: "We didn’t take covering the iconic Motörhead song 'Ace Of Spades' lightly. With the help of producer Mike Puwal (Insane Clown Posse, Zug Island) & Zack Stewart (Josh Thompson, Jerrod Niemann) on drums I feel like we found that perfect blend of country & metal. With everyone in modern country rushing to a more pop sound we decided to go the other direction. I called it “Hillbilly Metal” - Lemmy saw us do it live once, thought it was pretty awesome & gave it his stamp of Royal approval. I hope Motörhead fans dig that we are trying to turn a difference genre in to the awesomeness that is Lemmy Kilmister & Motörhead. “Cause that’s the way I like it baby...”