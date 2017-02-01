RICK WAKEMAN Announces Piano Portraits In Concert UK Tour

Currently celebrating his 50th year as a professional musician, keyboard player, songwriter and broadcaster, Rick Wakeman recently made chart history when his Piano Portraits album became the first solo piano album to enter the UK’s Top 10.

To mark this great achievement, Rick will be hitting the road later this year taking Piano Portraits In Concert on a 10-date tour across the UK, with tickets going on sale this Friday, February 3rd at 10 AM.

Initially inspired by the unprecedented reaction to his performance of David Bowie’s “Life On Mars” on BBC Radio 2 in early 2016, Piano Portraits features instrumental versions of hits Rick originally performed on (“Space Oddity”, “Morning Has Broken” and “Wondrous Stories”) as well of others specifically chosen for their wonderful melodies, including “Stairway To Heaven”, “Help” and “Eleanor Rigby”.

He has also added a selection of some of his favourite classical pieces (Berceuse, Clair de Lune and Swan Lake).

The show will include at least eight of the pieces on the album, plus other musical surprises, and all will be interspersed with hilarious anecdotes from this well-known and accomplished raconteur.

Rick’s one man shows are extremely popular and consistently sell out - a trend that looks likely to continue with the success of Piano Portraits.

Tour dates:

May

25 - Bury St Edmunds, UK - The Apex

June

3 - Bexhill, UK - De La Warr Pavilion

8 - Buxton, UK - Opera House

10 - Basingstoke, UK - Anvil

17 - Leicester, UK - De Montfort Hall

22 - London, UK - Cadogan Hall

24 - Birmingham, UK - Town Hall

25 - Manchester, UK - Royal Northern College of Music

July

5 / 6 - Wavendon, UK - Stables