RICK WAKEMAN Announces The Even Grumpier Old Christmas Show 2020; Video Trailer

Rick Wakeman has announced The Even Grumpier Old Christmas Show 2020, an evening of music and laughter - and grumpiness! Featuring songs from YES, David Bowie, The Beatles & music with a festive twist.

Rick’s back - and even grumpier than last year! Following 2019’s sell-out Christmas tour, keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman will embark on another festive foray around the UK, visiting some of the cities he didn’t get to the first time around. The Even Grumpier Old Christmas Show will kick off on November 27 at London’s Cadogan Hall and continue to Dorking, Basingstoke, Leicester, Birmingham, Gateshead, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Edinburgh, Bradford, Hull, Southend, Cambridge, High Wycombe, Southampton, Salisbury and Bexhill.

Both as a member of YES and as a solo artist, Rick Wakeman is known across the world for his virtuosity, creative flair and wicked sense of humour. A true rock legend, with over 50 million albums sold in five decades, his music continues to reach new generations of fans.

Watch a video trailer below: