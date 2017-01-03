RICK WAKEMAN On Upcoming YES Induction To Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame - "Under No Circumstances Will I Be Any Part Of It"

Yes keyboard icon Rick Wakeman recently checked in via his Grumpy Old Rick's Ramblings page with the following update:

"News has broken that Yes are to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and so before the barrage of questions start arriving to the website, here are the answers to what I'm guessing will be the most asked questions... and no others will be answered.

Q: Are you pleased Yes have been inducted?

A: "Well, I would have been if it had happened years ago when it was really well deserved. I find it hard to come to terms with the fact that so many bands are inducted into the Hall of Fame too late in their careers after key members have passed away. Classic examples are The Who and John Entwistle, Deep Purple and Jon Lord, and now Yes, and there will be no Chris Squire."

Q: Will there be a sort of Yes reunion at the induction and will you be part of that?

A. "I have no idea if there will be any sort of reunion, but whatever happens under no circumstances will I be any part of it, neither will I be attending."

Yes are due to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame along with Journey, Electric Light Orchestra, Pearl Jam and Joan Baez.

The 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Friday, April 7th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the third time. Ticket on-sale dates will be announced in January. The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2017 Induction Ceremony will again have its television premiere on HBO, and a radio broadcast on SiriusXM. Broadcast details will be announced in early 2017.

A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available for Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame members in advance of the public sale date. To be eligible for the member pre-sale, you must be an active Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame member by December 31st. Additional public ticket details and pre-sale offers will be announced in the future.

The special exhibition on the 2017 Inductees will open at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland on March 30th.

Artists are eligible for inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first recording. The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Performer Inductees were chosen by more than 900 voters of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, as well as the aggregate results of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s online fan vote. The top five artists from the fan vote comprised the fans’ ballot that was tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2017 Inductees. Four of the groups from fans’ ballot (Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam, and YES) will be inducted as performers in 2017.

