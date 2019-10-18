RICK WAKEMAN To Release Box Of Boots: Set Of 10 Live CDs: Official Bootleg Series In December; Pre-Order Now

Giving an official release to some wonderful historic concerts previously only available to a few people, keyboard legend Rick Wakeman is releasing Box Of Boots: Set Of 10 Live CDs: Official Bootleg Series on December 2. Pre-order here.

This is a response to these concerts being heavily bootlegged throughout the years and continuing the trend of Frank Zappa, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Pearl Jam... Rick has decided to make stand against the bootleggers and supply official bootlegs which have been cleaned up in the studio, packaged in a great way at a fraction of the price saving fans from buying them off the black market.

The box set is a limited edition of 1,000 units. Each contains a signed and numbered certificate.

The box set contains:

- Boston USA 1974 Live At Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA October 5th 1974

- Osaka Japan 1975 Journey To The Centre Of The Earth Koseinekin Hall, Osaka Japan, 21st January 1975

- Vienna, Austria 1976 Vienna Ensemble 1976 Live In Vienna Kurhalle, Oberlaa

- Preston UK 1981 Live at Guildhall Preston, November 16th 1981

- Sheffield UK 1981 Live at the City Hall Sheffield, UK November 21st 1981

- Daphne Du Maurier Festival UK 2001 17th January 2001

- Tokyo Japan 2008 Solo Performance in Tokyo 2008

- Rick Wakeman and the English Rock Ensemble Cropredy, UK 2010 Live at Cropredy Festival, Oxfordshire, UK, 2010

- Tokyo Japan 2014 International Forum Hall, Tokyo 1st July 2014

- Osaka Japan 2014 Sankei Hall 30th June 2014

Keyboardist, songwriter, producer, television and radio presenter, and author, Rick Wakeman is best known for his work with progressive rock band YES, which spans across five tenures between 1971 and 2004 and for his solo albums released in the 1970s. Wakeman's discography includes over 90 solo albums that range from several musical styles. He has made many television and radio appearances; in recent years he became known for his contributions to the BBC comedy series Grumpy Old Men, Watchdog and his radio show on Planet Rock that aired from 2005 to 2010. Wakeman has written three books; an autobiography and two memoirs. In 2017, Wakeman was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of YES.