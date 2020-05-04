RICKY WARWICK To Stream Live Acoustic Performance From His Lounge Via StageIt

Singer/songwriter/guitarist, Ricky Warwick, was cut from the cloth of a mill workers jacket. He has embraced no-frills, emotionally direct, pure music exemplified by such American influences as Johnny Cash, Bruce Springsteen, Woody Guthrie and Steve Earle.

Being isolated at home due to the COVID-19 threat, Ricky has found the time to mine his creative soul and focus on some solo material. The resulting sessions have spurred him on to host a live show, streamed from his living room via the streaming platform StageIt. The show will take place on May 9 at 8 PM, BST / 9 PM, CEST and will be available here.

The show is totally live and won't be recorded for future use. Tickets cost 50 StageIt Notes, which you can purchase from the streaming site for £4.

Ricky comments: "In these strange and surreal times, we are all missing the power of going to see a live show. This is as close as we can get without leaving the safety of our homes, until this all becomes a memory."